IDF recovers body of hostage Idan Shtivi from Gaza

The body of Idan Shtivi, a 28-year-old hostage abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, was recovered in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet in central Gaza. His remains were returned to Israel alongside those of Ilan Weiss , another hostage killed during Hamas’ surprise assault .

Shtivi had attended the festival to photograph friends performing and leading workshops. He was declared dead nearly a year later, on October 6, 2024, based on intelligence assessments, though his father, Eli, continued to believe he might be alive.

2 View gallery Ilan Weiss, Idan Shtivi ( Photo: from Facebook )

"Yesterday I flew on a delegation to speak about Idan. I landed, and immediately boarded the same plane back when they told me he had been found," said Eli Shtivi. "They told me there were findings from parts of his body. It was certain. I still hoped he was alive—yesterday morning I was praying for that."

When the rest of the family sat shiva after being notified of Idan’s death last year, Eli declined to join, convinced his son was still alive.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the recovery. "Following a special operation by the IDF and Shin Bet in Gaza, the body of the late Idan Shtivi was returned to Israel. Identification was completed at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. Idan was a gifted student of sustainability and governance, and a courageous individual."

Netanyahu added that Shtivi had acted heroically during the October 7 attack, helping others escape the festival site. "He was killed in the process and his body was abducted to Gaza by Hamas," he said. "My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Shtivi family. So far, 207 hostages have been returned, 148 of them alive. We will continue to act tirelessly and decisively to bring back all our hostages—living and deceased."

Shtivi is survived by his parents, Eli and Dalit, three siblings, and his partner, Stav. He was remembered as a lover of nature, photography and animals, and was preparing to begin his second year of studies at Reichman University.

2 View gallery Eli Shtivi ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Until October 6 last year, authorities had believed he was still alive. His death was determined based on classified intelligence and approved by a panel of experts from the Health Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry and Israeli police.

At a Holocaust Remembrance Day event in May, Idan’s brother, Omri, spoke of their family’s Holocaust legacy. "I’m a grandson of survivors from both sides. I’m sure they’d be proud to see me standing here, but they must be turning in their graves at what we’re going through." Recalling his grandmother’s memoir, he said she wrote of survival and resilience. "I feel like we’re in the middle of an October Shoah," he said. "Anyone who saw the images from that Saturday can't call it anything else."

Omri detailed how Idan chose to stay behind to help people who were unable to drive, rather than flee with his friends. "They were ambushed shortly after. In the footage we saw, they faced 14 terrorists shooting at them head-on. Idan ran from the car; the attackers killed the two he tried to save. He was injured and hid under a tree for an hour and a half. No rescue came. He was taken to Gaza by Hamas, and we didn’t see him again."

"Our family has been trapped in an unending nightmare," he said. "It reminds me of my grandmother’s stories from the Holocaust. No one came to save Idan. I’m sure he believed someone would. That connects to today—we’re fighting the most moral battle possible. To win, we must prioritize moral action over even just action."

In January 2024, 105 days after the attack, Eli Shtivi launched a hunger strike outside the prime minister’s residence in Caesarea. “I will strike until Netanyahu comes out to see me,” he said. His determination became widely recognized.