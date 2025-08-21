is holding a steady lead in polls, a rise that appears to be boosting other radical Democratic candidates across the United States. Among the most prominent is Omar Fateh, a Minnesota state senator now running for mayor of Minneapolis.

Fateh, the son of Somali immigrants, last month won the Minneapolis Democratic Party’s endorsement after defeating the incumbent, Jewish Mayor Jacob Frey, in the primary. Frey has challenged the results and demanded a recount, with a ruling expected Sunday.

Analysts say that if Fateh is confirmed as the nominee, Frey may run as an independent—similar to former New York Gov.

The 35-year-old Fateh’s rise is seen as another sign that Democrats may face an internal upheaval similar to what Republicans experienced in 2008 after Barack Obama’s presidential victory. Following that defeat, the GOP saw the emergence of the Tea Party movement, which laid the groundwork for

