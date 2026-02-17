Iran, US begin second round of nuclear talks; Khamenei threatens to sink American carrier

Iran and the United States began a second round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with the two sides exchanging messages through Omani mediators as President Donald Trump warned Tehran of consequences if no agreement is reached.

The talks are being mediated by Oman’s foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, and follow a first round held in Muscat that ended without a breakthrough. As in the previous session, the delegations are not meeting face to face. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is leading Tehran’s team alongside several diplomats, while U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are representing Washington.

In remarks carried by state media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to what he described as U.S. “threats,” saying President Donald Trump would not succeed in toppling the Islamic Republic. Khamenei said that even the “strongest army in the world” can suffer a blow from which it cannot recover, and warned that more dangerous than an aircraft carrier is the weapon capable of sinking it “deep to the bottom.” His comments came days after Trump said regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the Iranian and U.S. delegations had begun exchanging messages via Oman. He added that the American delegation had met with al-Busaidi and with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Araqchi also met Grossi on Monday ahead of the talks.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran’s approach is “positive and serious” and that it has arrived in Geneva with “genuine, constructive proposals,” but stressed that the key to effective negotiations is U.S. seriousness about lifting sanctions and avoiding what Iran considers unrealistic demands.

Ahead of the talks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran would not allow pressure to dictate the outcome. “If the other side feels the circumstances allow it to impose its will, we must deter it from doing so,” he said. “If it has the illusion that pressure could push Iran to change its position, we must prove that this is only an illusion.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would be involved “indirectly” in the negotiations and expressed confidence that Iran wants a deal. “I don’t think they are interested in the consequences of not reaching an agreement,” he said, adding that Iran had previously missed an opportunity for a deal, forcing the United States to send B-2 bombers to strike its nuclear facilities. “I hope they will be more reasonable. They want to make a deal,” Trump said.

Iranian Navy drill in the Persian Gulf

The renewed diplomacy comes amid heightened military tensions. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards began a military drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying it was aimed at preparing for potential security and military threats. Iranian state-linked media said the exercise focused on a “decisive and comprehensive response” to maritime security challenges.

The drill began a day before the Geneva talks and as the United States boosts its military presence in the region. Trump has ordered a second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, to deploy to the Middle East, where it will join the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Washington and Israel say they believe Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons that could threaten Israel. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, despite enriching uranium to levels close to weapons-grade.