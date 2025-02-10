Netanyahu condemns abuse of freed hostages, vows retribution against Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday condemned the mistreatment of three hostages freed from Hamas captivity over the weekend, vowing that those responsible would face consequences.
"We were all horrified," Netanyahu said in a heated Knesset session, referring to the release of Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who showed visible signs of starvation and abuse after their time in captivity. "Those responsible will pay the price. Anyone who harms our hostages has their blood on their hands."
Netanyahu also defended his government’s handling of hostage negotiations, revealing that senior security officials had initially doubted the possibility of securing the captives' release. "At the start of the war, my colleagues and I in the War Cabinet were told by top security officials that we should assume we wouldn’t be able to bring them back—maybe not even one," he said. "I took a different view, and I fight for this every day."
The prime minister’s remarks came during a no-confidence debate in the Knesset, where he was met with sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers. As they heckled him, he sought to project strength, declaring that "Israel has never been stronger" and touting his recent visit to Washington as a sign of international support.
"We may be here for a no-confidence vote, but I have just returned from Washington, where there was an overwhelming show of confidence in Israel, in the IDF and in the Israeli government," he said.
Netanyahu also praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza’s future, calling it “revolutionary” and a means of preventing the territory from once again becoming a base for terrorism. "You kept asking about the day after—well, now you have an answer," he said. "President Trump has proposed a groundbreaking idea for the day after Hamas."
As the debate continued, opposition Knesset member Efrat Rayten interrupted, shouting, "Hamas still controls Gaza!" Netanyahu fired back, "We won’t repeat the Oslo mistake over and over again like you did."