Jordan calls on Israel to cease attempts to 'change status quo around al-Aqsa'

Jordan on Monday urged Israel to stop what it calls Jerusalem's attempts to "change the historical and legal status quo around the al-Aqsa Mosque."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In a letter to Israeli Chargé D'affaires Sami Abu Janeb, which he was asked to pass on to the government posthaste, Amman called Israel's actions around the mosque "a reprehensible breach of international law and of Israel's obligations as an occupying power" and stressed the need to respect the rights of worshipers at the Jerusalem shrine.

3 צפייה בגלריה Jordanian King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Reuters, Gettyimages )

The Foreign Ministry, in response, said that Amman's actions "harm efforts to bring about quiet in Jerusalem and provide backing to those who are damaging the sanctity of the holidays and are using violence which endangers the lives of Muslims and Jews alike."

The ministry further stated that "Israel is maintaining the status quo and expects all of its partners to condemn extremists partaking in incitement and violence."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that he takes seriously "statements that accuse Israel of the violence directed at us" and called it "a reward for instigators, chief among them Hamas, who are trying to ignite violence here in Jerusalem."

He further stated that Israel will "continue to grant and maintain the dignity of all, to allow everyone to celebrate in Jerusalem, and first and foremost - our forces will continue to provide security to the citizens of the State of Israel."

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday over the recent unrest in Jerusalem, AFP reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier on Monday Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held consultations on a response to Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi's condemnation of Israel for the recent clashes between security forces and rioters on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

3 צפייה בגלריה Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Muslim faithful pray on Temple Mount, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: AFP, Reuters )

Diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions said that the Jordanian minister's actions were only serving to further stoke tensions around the capital and put lives at risk.

"Instead of heating things up, it is expected of the Jordanian foreign ministry to escalate the situation and respect religious freedom to all peoples. It is a shame that Jordan chooses only to focus only on Israel and fails to condemn the rioters' behavior," the sources said.

Israel claimed it made great efforts to allow freedom of worship to Muslims and Jews alike on the Temple Mount, and even allowed worshippers to stay at al-Aqsa through the night for the practice of I’tikaf unlike in previous years.

However, some faithful did not respond to Israel's overtures in kind and collected stones at the mosque overnight to hurl at security forces the next day, alongside the firing of fireworks.

Temple Mount riots ( Video: Israel Police )

Meanwhile, Jerusalem claims that the Waqf — the Islamic religious trust which controls and manages the Islamic edifices on and around the Temple Mount — is unable and unwilling to deescalate the situation at the volatile flashpoint.

Although relations between Jerusalem and Amman have improved greatly under the current Israeli government , the two countries are standing on the precipice of a full-blown diplomatic crisis due to Jordan's vehement condemnation of the Temple Mount riots and the Hashemite Kingdom's decision to reprimand the Israeli envoy over the events.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh on Monday praised the rioters during a parliament session.

"I praise the Palestinians and the members of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf who stand guard proudly, and those who throw stones and the Zionists who desecrate the al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Israeli government," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה Rocks pre-prepared by Palestinian rioters on Temple Mount before clashes with Israeli forces ( Photo: Israel Police )

Bennett said on Sunday that Israel is working to maintain peace and religious freedom, but it will not come at the expense of security .