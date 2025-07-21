IDF strikes Houthi targets in Hodeidah; Katz: 'Yemen's fate - the same as Tehran'

The IDF said Monday it attacked and destroyed terror infrastructure at Hodeidah port in Yemen belonging to the Houthis, targeting equipment and facilities used to support hostile operations against Israel.
According to the IDF spokesperson, the strike hit engineering equipment involved in repairing port infrastructure, fuel tanks and vessels employed for military activities aimed at projecting force against Israel and maritime traffic near the port. Additional terrorist infrastructure linked to the Houthis was also targeted.
The IDF noted that Hodeidah port has been targeted multiple times previously due to its use by the Houthis for transferring weapons supplied by Iran. These arms shipments enable the Houthis to carry out terrorist operations against Israel and its allies.
“Continued activity and attempts to restore terrorist infrastructure at the port were detected,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, components facilitating these efforts were struck.”
The IDF accused the Houthi regime of exploiting civilian maritime infrastructure for military purposes including attacks on commercial and transit ships in international waters.
In a related statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed the ongoing strikes and warned that any attempts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure would be met with force.
“As I have made clear — Yemen's fate will be the same as Tehran,” Katz said. “The Houthis will pay a heavy price for missile launches against Israel.”
Katz added, “We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel.”
The IDF vowed to respond decisively to repeated Houthi attacks targeting Israeli civilians and emphasized its determination to neutralize any threats to Israel regardless of location.
First published: 11:05, 07.21.25