IDF intercepts missile fired from Yemen as sirens send millions to shelters

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile fired from Yemen Friday night, triggering sirens across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region, the Shephelah lowlands and areas surrounding Jerusalem.
As a precaution, incoming flights to Ben Gurion International Airport were temporarily halted. A FlyDubai flight en route from Dubai was held in a holding pattern over Israeli airspace, while other aircraft were delayed over the Mediterranean Sea. A Royal Jordanian flight en route to Amman was also delayed in the air, as it had planned to transit Israeli skies.
Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad, known for occasionally tweeting in Hebrew, posted in Arabic Friday night, writing: “The Yemeni people, with their brave Quranic leadership and forces, will not abandon Gaza.”
The last such attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels occurred Wednesday night, when sirens were activated in communities near the Dead Sea. Almost a week earlier, on Thursday morning, a Houthi-fired missile triggered widespread alerts at 5:19 a.m. across central Israel and the Jerusalem area, prompting millions to seek shelter. The IDF later confirmed that the missile was intercepted by the Arrow air defense system.
In recent months, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on maritime traffic along key trade routes between Asia and Europe, resulting in the deaths of civilian crew members and disruptions to international shipping.
Just hours after Israel launched Operation Black Flag earlier this month — one of its largest operations against Houthi targets in Yemen since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7 — two additional missiles were fired at Israel. Those launches triggered nighttime sirens that woke hundreds of thousands across the country.
Despite multiple military responses, Israel continues to struggle with deterring the threat posed by the Houthis, whose launch sites lie some 2,000 kilometers (about 1,240 miles) from Israeli territory and have repeatedly disrupted daily life for millions.
As is customary on Fridays, the Houthis held mass demonstrations in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in support of Gaza. This week's protests were held under the slogan, “We will continue to support Gaza and confront the Zionists.”
In a speech on Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi referenced the situation at Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat, which may face closure next week. “The sinking of two ships belonging to companies that violated the ban on sailing to Israel has once again shut down the port of Eilat after attempts to reopen it,” he declared.