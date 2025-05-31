Saudi minister cancels plan to visit Palestinian Authority

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has 'postponed' his planned visit to the Palestinian Authority after Israel warned it would not allow it, Reuters news agency reported citing a Saudi source, following ynet's earlier disclosure.
Palestinian sources told Reuters that the Authority had invited bin Farhan to lead a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to visit Ramallah 'and the occupied West Bank'.
Earlier, Israel informed Palestinian Authority (PA) Deputy Chairman Hussein al-Sheikh that it would not allow a delegation of Arab foreign ministers, including the Saudi Foreign Minister to visit the PA and meet with President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Sunday.
According to a report on CNN, the visit was part of an effort by Saudi Arabia to secure international recognition of a Palestinian state after Riyadh was frustrated over Israel's refusal to end the war. Saudi Arabia, along with France, has been leading the initiative to convene an international committee at the UN in New York next month
"The Palestinian Authority, which to this day refuses to condemn the October 7 massacre, intended to host a defiant meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state," a diplomatic source said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Such a state would certainly become a terrorist state in the heart of Israel. Israel will not cooperate with moves designed to harm it and its security. The Palestinian Authority must stop violating its agreements with Israel on all levels."
The planned visit by the Saudi minister would require passage into the West Bank, through the Allenby Border Crossing from Jordan, which is under Israeli control. CNN said an Israeli official confirmed to the network that the government was informed of the planned visit but would block it.