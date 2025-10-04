"Closer than ever to hugging Matan": Hostage families optimistic following Trump's declaration

U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising declaration tonight (between Friday and Saturday) that he positively accepts Hamas's partial response to his peace plan - and demands Israel immediately stop the attacks in Gaza to enable negotiations on a final agreement - sparked joyful reactions from hostage families.
Ruby Chen, father of fallen hostage Itay Chen, expressed "cautious optimism" following the President's declaration. "I support President Trump's statement to stop the Israeli attack in order to exhaust the opportunity to release all the hostages. My family has been waiting two years for the return of my son, Israel's hero. President Trump gives me hope that the day we are reunited with Itai is near."
Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, also welcomed it and tweeted in English on X: "Thank you president Trump. After two years of suffering, I feel closer than ever to hug my son Matan again💛".
Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, also responded with a tweet on X in which she shared Trump's post on his social network Truth, and added the caption: "Did you read it Netanyahu?"
At the Hostage Families Headquarters they stated tonight: "The Hostage Families Headquarters strengthens President Trump's determination to bring about the return of all the hostages and the end of the war. The President's demand to stop the war now is necessary. It will prevent severe and irreversible harm to the hostages. We call on the PM to immediately order efficient and swift negotiations for the return of all our hostages."
Trump published his dramatic declaration in a post on his social network Truth Social, in which he wrote that “Israel must immediately stop the bombings in Gaza so we can release the hostages safely and quickly. Right now, it is too dangerous to do so. We are already in discussions on details that have yet to be resolved. This is not just about Gaza, it is about peace in the Middle East, which we have wanted for a very long time.”
Following Trump’s post, the White House amplified his words on X, posting them alongside the caption “PEACE in the MIDDLE EAST.”