Israel extends nationwide wartime restrictions until Monday

Home Front Command said current nationwide civil defense guidelines will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, allowing limited economic activity while keeping restrictions on gatherings and education.

Under the directives, which apply to the entire country, workplaces may operate only if employees can reach a standard protected space within the required time during an alert. Gatherings are limited to up to 50 people, provided a protected space is accessible. Educational activities remain prohibited, and beaches are closed to the public.

The economy has resumed partial activity under these conditions.

Officials said the restrictions are part of ongoing safety measures during Operation Roaring Lion, the war with Iran that began last week. A new assessment is expected before the guidelines expire Monday evening.

Home Front Command officials previously said the decision to allow limited economic activity was based on professional considerations following a decline in missile fire from Iran.

Data released earlier indicated a 70% drop in missile launches from Iran since the first day of the war, with officials saying the number of launches is about 80% lower than Iran’s original war plan.

A senior IDF officer said the smaller and more sporadic barrages appear to stem largely from operational difficulties rather than attempts by Iran to conserve weapons.

“We struck their launchers, the missiles themselves and the chain of command, and we also blocked their exits from tunnels,” the officer said. “They still have some launch capability, but it has been significantly reduced.”

At the same time, rocket and drone launches from Lebanon have increased, according to Home Front Command, with Hezbollah targeting bases and communities in northern areas.