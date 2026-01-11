Report: Netanyahu and Rubio discuss possibility of US intervention in Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran during a phone call on Saturday, an Israeli source told Reuters, as Israel raised its alert level amid escalating unrest inside Iran.
Israel is on high alert for the possibility of American military action against Iran, three Israeli sources who attended recent security consultations told Reuters, citing growing concern over the scale of anti-government protests and reports of severe violence by Iranian security forces.
A U.S. official confirmed that Rubio spoke by phone with Netanyahu on Saturday but declined to provide details of the conversation. Axios earlier reported that the talks focused on Gaza, Syria and the protests in Iran.
Iran is facing its largest anti-government demonstrations in years, according to opposition sources. The London-based opposition broadcaster Iran International said Iranian security forces are using lethal force nationwide, citing activists on the ground and knowledgeable sources. The outlet reported that preliminary assessments point to a mass killing, with conservative estimates putting the death toll at at least 2,000 people over the past 48 hours.
The unrest intensified after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians to take to the streets beginning Thursday evening. Iranian authorities have since cut off internet access and telephone lines nationwide, making independent verification difficult.
Despite the communications blackout, international media outlets have reported speaking with protesters in Tehran and other cities who described widespread violence by security forces but also expressed hope that the Islamic Republic, in power since the 1979 revolution, may be nearing its end.
Iran International said it received images from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, showing dozens of bodies inside body bags, with eyewitnesses reporting additional bodies nearby. Similar footage was sent from Pardis in northern Iran, Karaj west of Tehran and from a hospital in eastern Tehran, the outlet said. Reports of intense violence were also received from the western cities of Ilam and Kermanshah.
The unrest comes amid heightened regional tensions. Iran fought a 12-day war with Israel last year, and U.S. forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities in June.