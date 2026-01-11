Report: Netanyahu and Rubio discuss possibility of US intervention in Iran

discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran during a phone call on Saturday, an Israeli source told Reuters, as Israel raised its alert level amid escalating unrest inside Iran.

, three Israeli sources who attended recent security consultations told Reuters, citing growing concern over the scale of anti-government protests and reports of severe violence by Iranian security forces.

A U.S. official confirmed that Rubio spoke by phone with Netanyahu on Saturday but declined to provide details of the conversation. Axios earlier reported that the talks focused on Gaza, Syria and the protests in Iran.

Iran is facing its largest anti-government demonstrations in years, according to opposition sources. The London-based opposition broadcaster Iran International said Iranian security forces are using lethal force nationwide, citing activists on the ground and knowledgeable sources. The outlet reported that preliminary assessments point to a mass killing, with conservative estimates putting the death toll at

The unrest intensified after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians to take to the streets beginning Thursday evening. Iranian authorities have since cut off internet access and telephone lines nationwide, making independent verification difficult.

