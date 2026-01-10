Hospitals overflow; boy, 5, shot dead in mother’s arms as Iran crackdown intensifies

Governments and media around the world are closely following massive protests in Iran that have entered a third week and are increasingly seen as a tangible threat to the country’s clerical leadership, as mounting reports describe severe violence by security forces against demonstrators.

Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported, citing a senior Iranian source, that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to crush the protests and raised the country’s alert level above that seen during its war with Israel in June. Several airlines canceled flights to Iran throughout the day.

Protests throughout Iran

The latest escalation followed a call Thursday by exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, after which large crowds reportedly poured into the streets across the country. That evening, authorities shut down internet and phone services nationwide, a move that has sharply limited coverage of events on the ground. Despite the blackout, major international news organizations have managed to speak with protesters in Tehran and other cities, who describe widespread violence by security forces alongside growing hopes that the regime in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution may be nearing its end.

Unverified reports have spoken of hundreds of people killed in the unrest. Several international outlets have reported large numbers of wounded arriving at hospitals. The BBC said medical centers in Tehran were “overwhelmed.” A doctor at an eye hospital described the facility as “on the brink of collapse,” amid claims from activists that security forces deliberately targeted protesters’ eyes, as in previous protest waves. Another doctor said there were “not enough surgeons to cope with the influx.”

A hospital worker in Tehran told the BBC she witnessed “very horrible scenes,” saying the number of casualties was so high that staff lacked time to resuscitate everyone. “Arout 38 people died,” she said. “Many as soon as they reached the emergency beds... direct shots to the heads of the young people, to their hearts as well. Many of them didn't even make it to the hospital.” She added that morgues were filled beyond capacity, with bodies stacked atop one another, including in a prayer room.

BBC Persian reported that 70 bodies were brought Friday night to a hospital in the city of Rasht in northwestern Iran, overwhelming the morgue. Families were allegedly asked to pay 7 billion Iranian rials, about $7,000, to retrieve bodies for burial.

A doctor in northwestern Iran told Reuters that since Friday, following a speech by Khamenei, large numbers of wounded protesters have arrived at hospitals with head injuries, broken limbs and deep cuts. He said 20 people wounded by gunfire were taken to one hospital, five of whom later died.

In northeastern Iran, a doctor in the city of Nishapur told CNN that security forces carrying rifles killed “at least 30 people” a day earlier, including children. “A 5-year-old child was shot while in their mother’s arms,” she said. She added that authorities fired not only at protesters but also at bystanders, leaving hospitals “completely chaotic” and forcing some doctors to treat patients privately because many were afraid to identify themselves.

Protesters in Tehran told CNN that security forces killed “many people,” describing chaotic scenes at hospitals. One woman said she saw bodies piled on top of one another. In testimony to The Guardian, which could not independently verify the account, a protester said snipers were firing on demonstrators and claimed, “We saw hundreds of bodies.” He said he communicated using the Starlink satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk.

Demonstrators who spoke with New York Times said the government appears deeply shaken. “You can see from the news and from some government reactions that this regime is frightened to its core,” said Sahar, a 33-year-old from Tehran. Another protester, Saeed, said crowds continue to grow despite fears of arrests and shootings. “People are braver than in previous protests,” he said. A third protester, Ali, 30, said: “Either we die, or we end the terrible conditions we live under. There is no way these protests will calm down.”

Protesters also told CNN that the number of people in the streets is unprecedented, describing scenes that are “unbelievably beautiful and hopeful.” At the same time, amid statements by U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States is “ready to help,” one demonstrator said external intervention may be the only way the regime is ultimately removed.

Trump warned Thursday that the United States would act if Iran harmed protesters. On Saturday, he wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Iran is looking at freedom, perhaps like never before. The USA is ready to help!!!” Shortly before that, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration officials had held preliminary discussions about potential military strikes on Iran, including possible targets, though U.S. officials said there were no signs of imminent action.