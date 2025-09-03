Shin Bet thwarts Hamas plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drones

Israel’s Shin Bet announced Wednesday that it has dismantled a Hamas cell from the Hebron area that allegedly planned to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir using explosive-laden drones. Investigations indicate the operation was directed by Hamas leadership in Turkey.
Authorities said the suspects had purchased several drones, intending to equip them with explosives to carry out the attack. The drones were confiscated during the arrests.
A Shin Bet spokesperson said the agency “will continue working to thwart any attempt by Hamas to carry out terror operations against Israel and its citizens, and will ensure all perpetrators are held accountable.”
Ben-Gvir responded to the announcement, thanking security agencies for their work and reaffirming his stance against terrorism. “Hamas has attempted to assassinate me five times before, each time failing. I will not be intimidated. I will continue to lead a hardline policy in Israeli prisons, demand total victory in Gaza, and see Hamas erased from the map. Terrorists must understand: if they try to harm me, we will strike them anywhere, anytime,” he said.
The plot follows earlier cases in which members of other cells were sentenced to 3 and a half to 5 years in prison for planning to assassinate Ben-Gvir with RPGs. Plea agreements downgraded some charges from “conspiracy with the enemy,” which carried life imprisonment or the death penalty, to lesser offenses.
In a related case, three suspects were charged with plotting to attack Ben-Gvir and his son, Suval. Investigators said they had conducted surveillance on the minister and his son, studying their travel routes, vehicle types, and the number of security personnel surrounding them. Plans included striking the minister upon arrival at potential target locations.
This latest foiled plot underscores ongoing threats from Hamas and the continued vigilance of Israeli security forces.