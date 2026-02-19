First photos: Former UK royal Andrew seen leaving police station after arrest

Former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once known as Prince Andrew, was released Thursday to his home under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office .

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was taken into custody at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in the morning — coinciding with his birthday — and held by Thames Valley Police for roughly 10 to 11 hours before being released without charge, officials and eyewitnesses said. Searches were carried out at both his Norfolk residence and his former home in Windsor Great Park as part of the probe.

2 View gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his release from police custory ( Photo: Reuters )

Police said the arrest was made on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a serious offense that can carry heavy penalties, and is linked to an ongoing investigation sparked by newly released documents connected to disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Some of those files suggest Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared confidential government materials with Epstein during his decade as Britain’s special trade envoy.

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing related to his past association with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in U.S. custody in 2019. His links to Epstein have long shadowed the once-senior royal, leading to his withdrawal from public duties and the stripping of his royal titles and honours in recent years.

The arrest marks a rare moment in modern British history and is believed to be the first time in centuries that a senior royal has been detained on suspicion of a crime.

Hours after the arrest, Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed leaving the Aylsham police station in Norfolk, seated in the back of a vehicle bound for home. It was not immediately clear whether he was released on bail or under investigation.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

The police investigation followed public and political pressure after the release of millions of pages from U.S. Justice Department files related to the Epstein case, which have prompted renewed scrutiny of Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct, particularly during official trips as a trade envoy.

King Charles III issued a statement underscoring that “the law must take its course” and pledged full cooperation with authorities, while other senior royals expressed concern over the continuing revelations tied to the scandal.