After delay, police probe breaching of IDF bases by right-wing protesters

The Israeli Police and Military Police Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday launched an investigation into the breach of IDF bases by protesters attempting to prevent the arrest of reservists suspected of sexual assault of a Hamas prisoner.
The military police detained soldiers in the reserve after suspicions of the assault arose based on medical records and prisoners' claims. Protesters accompanied by ministers in the government and right-wing lawmakers, responded to calls on social media to prevent their arrests.
After protesters besieged the Sde Teiman detention center in the Negev, they attempted to do the same at the Beit Lid military base, home of the criminal prosecution and military courts. In both locations, the police arrived after the bases were breached. In Beit Lid, the military deployed troops from the West Bank to protect their facility.
Right-wing politicians accused the IDF's chief prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, of pandering to Hamas terrorists, calling for her ouster while demonstrations took place outside her home.
Zvi Sukkot, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party who breached the bases with protesters, said he had the right to do so as a lawmaker. He said the police do not investigate when antigovernmental protesters block roads.
The police faced harsh criticism for their inaction from politicians and the military. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi who arrived at Beit Lid, said the behavior of the protesters, bordered on anarchy and was harmful to the war effort.
The police rejected the accusations, saying, "No reports were received by the police about threats and the incident was handled professionally and decisively, with order being restored quickly."
