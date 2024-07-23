In first remarks since race exit, Biden says Gaza cease-fire deal close

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he will continue to pursue a cease-fire in Gaza throughout the remainder of his term.
"I'll be working really closely with the Israelis and the Palestinians to see how we can get the war in Gaza to end and the hostages home," Biden said in his first public statement since dropping out of the presidential race. "I think we're on the verge of being able to do that."
The White House confirmed that Biden will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, following his return from isolation due to COVID-19. This meeting will mark Netanyahu's first visit to the White House since he returned to office in December 2022. The two leaders previously met during Biden's visit to Israel shortly after the Hamas massacre last year.
Netanyahu arrived in Washington Tuesday ahead of his address to a joint session of Congress the following day.
Biden also expressed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris following his announcement to exit the presidential race, affirming that he made the right decision. Biden, the oldest person ever to occupy the Oval Office, said on Sunday that he will remain in the presidency until his term ends on January 20, 2025.