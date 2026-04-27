Washington dinner shooting suspect accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

The man accused of shooting a U.S. Secret Service agent while attempting to breach security at a Washington dinner attended by President Donald Trump has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, authorities said Monday.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, also faces firearms charges in a three-count federal complaint.

1 View gallery Cole Tomas Allen ( Photo: X )

Allen appeared in federal court in Washington wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, two days after authorities said they thwarted an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual black-tie event attended by journalists, government officials and public figures.

“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said.

Allen has not entered a plea. During the hearing, he said he would answer questions truthfully and noted that he holds a master’s degree in computer science.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered Allen held pending further proceedings and scheduled a detention hearing for Thursday.

Authorities said Allen left a manifesto with family members in which he referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and outlined plans to target senior Trump administration officials who were at the event. Prosecutors said the targets likely included Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the shooting as the third major assassination attempt against Trump, referencing two previous incidents in 2024. She also drew comparisons between the language in the manifesto and criticism of Trump by political opponents.

Prominent Democratic officials have condemned the shooting.

Investigators said Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was held, and traveled from California to Washington by train.