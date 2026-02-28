Largest Air Force attack ever: 200 Israeli jets strike some 500 targets in Iran | Watch

About 200 fighter jets took part in what the military described Saturday as the largest strike formation in the history of the Israeli Air Force, attacking roughly 500 targets across Iran

The military said the strikes focused on Iran’s missile array and air defense systems in western and central parts of the country, delivering what it called a broad and coordinated blow to

According to the military, the operation followed detailed planning based on high-quality intelligence and involved the synchronization of hundreds of aircraft operating simultaneously. Fighter jets dropped hundreds of munitions on approximately 500 targets, including surface-to-surface missile launchers and air defense batteries in multiple regions.

“Strikes on the air defense systems enabled the expansion of air superiority in Iranian skies and severely damaged the regime’s most central offensive capability — the launch sites in western Iran,” the military said.

Among the targets was a missile launch site near Tabriz in northwestern Iran. The site was used by a surface-to-surface missile unit that, according to the military, had planned to fire dozens of missiles toward Israel’s civilian areas.

