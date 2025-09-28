Israeli man, 20, seriously injured near Kedumim in northern West Bank in terror attack

A young Israeli man, about 20 years old, was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in an attack at the Jit junction near the settlement of Kedumim in the northern West Bank after a truck collided with an Israeli vehicle, authorities said.

1 View gallery Paramedics evacuate the injured man from Jit junction ( Photo: MDA spokesman )

Security forces in the area opened fire after the crash, and Magen David Adom said the wounded man may have been hit by that gunfire and is suffering a head injury. The circumstances are under investigation. The injured man was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The Israel Defense Forces said the incident was an attack and that the attacker, said to be a resident of Nablus, was killed.

Soldiers who opened fire and killed the driver said the truck accelerated before the collision, which led them to suspect a vehicle-ramming attack.