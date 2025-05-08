Israeli commandos eliminate Lion’s Den terrorist, senior fugitive captured in Nablus

An undercover Border Police unit operating in the West Bank, in coordination with Shin Bet and IDF operatives, eliminated a Palestinian terrorist and arrested a wanted individual during an operation in Nablus on Thursday.

The terrorist, Rami al-Qahen, was affiliated with the Nablus-based Lion's Den terrorist group and was involved in planning and carrying out attacks, as well as assisting in arming other terrorists.

2 View gallery Rami al-Qahen

In a joint statement, Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet reported that undercover Border Police officers, along with IDF troops from the Samaria Brigade, carried out the operation in Nablus based on precise intelligence provided by Shin Bet and Military Intelligence. The mission targeted a wanted individual connected to the previously disrupted Lion's Den terrorist cell.

"The forces covertly located the terrorist, identified him as armed and posing a threat to the unit, and subsequently opened fire, resulting in his elimination," the statement read. A search of the terrorist’s possessions revealed a handgun, two magazines and cash suspected of being intended for terrorist activity. A tactical vest was also found in his vehicle.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Nablus ( Photo: Reuters )

Another high-ranking wanted individual who was with the terrorist at the time was arrested and taken for further questioning by security authorities.

"During the operation, disturbances broke out, including gunfire and the throwing of explosive devices at the forces, posing a threat to them. The forces responded with gunfire, resulting in confirmed hits. There were no injuries to our forces," the statement added.

Palestinian reports stated that 41 people were injured during the security forces' operation in Nablus.