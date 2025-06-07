Israeli woman missing in Crete; search underway by Greek, Israeli teams

Greek authorities and Israeli rescue teams are searching for a 65-year-old Israeli woman who has gone missing on the island of Crete. Michal Peleg, a resident of the village of Kavousi in eastern Crete, was last seen on Wednesday, June 4. Contact with her has been lost since, prompting a wide-ranging search operation.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed Saturday that it is in close contact with Peleg’s family and said local police are actively involved in the search.

2 View gallery Israeli national Michal Peleg has gone missing in the Greek island of Crete

“The Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad and the Israeli Embassy in Greece are assisting in the search for the missing Israeli citizen,” the ministry said in a statement. “We remain in constant contact with the family, Interpol, the insurance company’s rescue team and local police who have deployed search units. We hope the missing woman is found safe soon.”

Israeli insurance provider Harel Insurance dispatched its Harel 669 emergency rescue unit, which includes three professional search and rescue specialists. The team has already arrived in Crete to aid the local authorities.

2 View gallery Harel 669 rescue team searches for missing Israeli national Michal Peleg in Crete ( Photo: Daniel Carasso )

“Last night, we received a request to locate a Harel policyholder who has gone missing in Crete,” said Daniel Carasso, a member of the rescue team. “We immediately activated local search teams with the assistance of Greek police and prepared to fly out an Israeli rescue team to join the effort.”

Carasso added that the search operation includes ground teams, drones and other advanced technologies. “We are in direct and ongoing contact with the family and the Israeli Foreign Ministry,” he said.