Government extends IDF reserve service period as Haredi draft proves ineffective

The government on Friday approved a proposal to extend the service order of IDF reservists , which is set to expire on Saturday, allowing the continued recruitment of reserve troops until December 1.

The proposal, issued by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stressed the increased burden on Israel’s population serving in the IDF. It was noted the military is expanding the pool of service members through several methods, without addressing the recruitment in the ultra-Orthodox sector .

3 View gallery IDF soldiers in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

This isn't the first time the order allowing the IDF to call up over 300,000 reservists has been extended. Amid failed attempts to recruit yeshiva students, the decision read that the proposed quota of 350,000 reservists would allow those already in active service to continue serving until their release date, facilitate the rotation of those previously called up, allow the recruitment of troops who were released and are needed for additional activities and immediately draft reservists right after their compulsory service ends.

The order also allows the IDF to recruit reservists under an emergency order (Tzav 8) for an additional three months due to the IDF's operational needs.

The order, approved by the ministers via a phone vote, noted the decision entails increasing burdens on reservists, "especially given it falls on a relatively small group of service members from the overall population, who are repeatedly called up for extended periods, the cumulative effect of which is severe, affecting the service members themselves and their close circles (family, employers, etc.)."

3 View gallery IDF troops in the Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

This issue was also raised in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussions, where it was asked that efforts be made to further distribute the burden of operational tasks more broadly — both within compulsory service and in the reserves.

The decision explained that the IDF "continues to work on expanding its pool of service members, both in compulsory and reserve service," and detailed the methods being used to do so.

For example, it was noted that the enlistment of some yeshiva students has been brought forward, the deferment period for some pre-military academy students has been shortened, tens of thousands of reservists have been recruited into military units, especially in combat roles, and a process has begun to cancel reserve service exemptions given to thousands of reservists and return them to the IDF's ranks.

3 View gallery Ultra-Orthodox protest in Jerusalem drafting office ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Without specifically addressing the need or attempts to recruit yeshiva students, the decision concluded that "Israel’s defense bodies will continue to examine possible alternatives to increase equality in bearing the burden of military service in both compulsory and reserve forces."

Since the start of issuing out draft notices to ultra-Orthodox men, which began after a new law regulating their exemption has not yet been finalized, only a few dozen have arrived for drafting, partly due to intense protests by extremist ultra-Orthodox members near IDF recruitment offices.