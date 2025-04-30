Due to high winds, government cancels torch lighting ceremony, will broadcast recorded rehearsal

The government decided on Wednesday not to hold the traditional torch lighting ceremony marking the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day after weather conditions pose a danger to public safety. A recording of the dress rehearsal will be broadcast instead.

The decision to cancel the ceremony came after Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who was in charge of the event, consulted with the head of Israel's Meteorological Service.

