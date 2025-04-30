Due to high winds, government cancels torch lighting ceremony, will broadcast recorded rehearsal

The government decided on Wednesday not to hold the traditional torch lighting ceremony marking the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day after weather conditions pose a danger to public safety. A recording of the dress rehearsal will be broadcast instead.
Dry conditions and high winds have already caused massive forest fires in the hills of Jerusalem, prompting evacuations of residents from area communities and the closing of major highways.
The decision to cancel the ceremony came after Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who was in charge of the event, consulted with the head of Israel's Meteorological Service.
However not all of the people chosen to light a torch in the ceremony were present during the filming of the rehearsal including Eli Sharabi who was released from captivity in Gaza after he was abducted during the massacre of October 7 and whose wife and two daughters were murdered by the terrorists.