Forest fire spreads in Jerusalem hills; evacuations underway

Fire and Rescue authorities were put on high alert after a brush fire broke out in the woodlands in the Jerusalem hills, just one week after a massive forest fire destroyed vast areas and prompted evacuations and road closures.
Residents of Neve Shalom, have been told to evacuate in an abundance of caution.
At least 50 firefighting teams have been rushed to the area and aircraft have been deployed to extinguish the flames. Dry weather conditions, including high winds, have caused concerns that the fires will spread to more populated areas.
A general call-up of firefighting reserves has been issued as well.