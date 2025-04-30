Forest fire spreads in Jerusalem hills; evacuations underway

Some 50 firefighting teams are dispatched, planes are deployed to extinguish flames as dry weather conditions and high winds increase the  risk of fire spreading to more populated areas 

Liran Tamari, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Evacuation
Israel
forest fire
Firefighters
Fire and Rescue authorities were put on high alert after a brush fire broke out in the woodlands in the Jerusalem hills, just one week after a massive forest fire destroyed vast areas and prompted evacuations and road closures.
Residents of Neve Shalom, have been told to evacuate in an abundance of caution.
1 View gallery
התקלחות השריפה בנווה יהודההתקלחות השריפה בנווה יהודה
Forest fire in the Jerusalem hills on Wednesday
(Photo: KKL)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
At least 50 firefighting teams have been rushed to the area and aircraft have been deployed to extinguish the flames. Dry weather conditions, including high winds, have caused concerns that the fires will spread to more populated areas.
A general call-up of firefighting reserves has been issued as well.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""