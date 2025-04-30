Forest fire spreads in Jerusalem hills; evacuations underway

Fire and Rescue authorities were put on high alert after a brush fire broke out in the woodlands in the Jerusalem hills, just one week after a massive forest fire destroyed vast areas and prompted evacuations and road closures.

Fire and Rescue authorities were put on high alert after a brush fire broke out in the woodlands in the Jerusalem hills, just one week after a massive forest fire destroyed vast areas and prompted evacuations and road closures.

Fire and Rescue authorities were put on high alert after a brush fire broke out in the woodlands in the Jerusalem hills, just one week after a massive forest fire destroyed vast areas and prompted evacuations and road closures.

Residents of Neve Shalom, have been told to evacuate in an abundance of caution.

Residents of Neve Shalom, have been told to evacuate in an abundance of caution.

Residents of Neve Shalom, have been told to evacuate in an abundance of caution.