'I apologize': Netanyahu speaks with family of murdered hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with the parents of Israeli hostage Alex Lobanov, who was murdered in captivity in Gaza and his body recovered by the IDF, expressing his deep sorrow and apologizing for the fact that the State of Israel didn’t manage to bring Alex and the other five hostages back alive.
"I want to tell you how sorry I am and apologize that we couldn't bring Sasha back alive," Netanyahu told Alex's parents, Oksana and Gregory Lobanov.
During the conversation, it was revealed that Netanyahu's military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, had returned from a visit to Moscow to advance the hostage deal and discussed Alexander Lobanov and other hostages. "The prime minister is expected to speak with other families throughout the day," a statement from Netanyahu’s office read.
The conversation with the Lobanov family followed harsh criticism directed at Netanyahu by the hostages’ families, who claim he delayed a hostage deal and created obstacles that resulted in the hostages remaining in captivity and eventually being murdered. Other claims accuse the prime minister of avoiding talking with many bereaved families.
In a statement he issued on Sunday, Netanyahu said: " Our efforts to free our hostages continue at all times. Since December, Hamas has refused to engage in genuine negotiations. On May 27, Israel agreed to a hostage release deal with full U.S. backing. Hamas refused. Even after the U.S. revised the deal on August 16, we agreed, and Hamas refused again."
"As Israel is currently engaged in intense negotiations through mediators in a supreme effort to reach a deal, Hamas continues to firmly reject all proposals. Worse, at the same time, they murdered six of our hostages. Those who murder hostages are not interested in a deal."