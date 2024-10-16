Tel Aviv man arrested for allegedly spying for Iran, planned assassination of Israeli scientist

Israeli authorities have arrested a Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of carrying out missions for Iranian intelligence, including graffiti, distributing flyers and gathering information on Israeli targets, Israeli Police announced Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Vladimir Varkhovsky, 35, allegedly agreed to assassinate an Israeli scientist for $100,000 and had obtained a weapon for the task. The Shin Bet said communication with his handlers was in English.

He is expected to appear in Lod District Court for a remand hearing later Wednesday. The indictment accuses Varkhovsky of contacting a foreign agent, illegal possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism.

According to the indictment, Varkhovsky communicated with an Iranian agent via the Telegram messaging app and carried out several tasks for the agent between August and September 2024. These included spraying anti-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu graffiti around Tel Aviv, placing plastic containers with tracking devices near Segula Cemetery in Petah Tikva and filming protests in Tel Aviv in an attempt to connect with another demonstrator.

Varkhovsky was reportedly instructed to retrieve a pistol intended for the assassination of the Israeli scientist. The foreign agent promised him $100,000 and assistance in fleeing to Russia after the murder. Varkhovsky collected the gun and matching magazine at a pre-arranged location as part of the plot. He received payment for his activities in digital currency.

In his remand request, prosecutors noted that "the defendant committed serious security offenses while Israel is engaged in one of its most challenging wars, with Iran among the adversaries. The defendant knew the agent represented a hostile entity and continued cooperating with him. His actions were thwarted thanks to the efforts of Israeli security forces, who arrested him before the assassination plan could be completed."

The intelligence network that led to Varkhovsky’s arrest was uncovered through a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israeli police’s serious crime Lahav 433 unit, often dubbed "the Israeli FBI."

"Varkhovsky documented some of the tasks he carried out and received payment for them. His communication with Iranian agents was conducted in English, and he was instructed to purchase a dedicated phone for these interactions," the Shin Bet said in a statement.

The Shin Bet and police warned that Iranian intelligence has used social media platforms to recruit unsuspecting Israelis for various tasks. "While some assignments may initially seem harmless, they pose a genuine threat to national security. Many Israelis who received suspicious outreach did not respond and alerted the authorities," the statement added.

Superintendent Maor Goren, head of the security division at Lahav 433, added: "This case is part of a series of serious investigations where Israeli citizens were recruited by foreign agents. However, this case stands out due to its severity and boldness: the defendant had already armed himself with a pistol, magazine and bullets, after agreeing to carry out the murder of a scientist for $100,000 and planning to flee the country with the foreign agent’s help to Russia immediately after the attack."

