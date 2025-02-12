Jordanian official paints Israeli flag on ground in front of offices: 'Everyone who enters must step on it'

Israel issued a strong condemnation to Jordan on Wednesday after Walid Al-Adwan, deputy head of the Jordanian Bar Association, painted the Israeli flag on the ground at the entrance of the association’s building and declared, "Everyone who enters must step on it."
A photo of Al-Adwan standing at the entrance with the flag beneath his feet was circulated on social media. Israel's Foreign Ministry called the act an "incitement that does not align with the spirit of the peace agreement between the countries" and filed an official protest with Jordan’s embassy in Israel.
The ministry urged Jordan’s government to "condemn the incident and take steps to prevent such actions in the future," warning that "the lack of condemnation is concerning, as expressions of hatred like this can harm trust and cooperation between the countries and, as recent incidents at the shared border have shown, lead to violence against Israeli citizens."
Al-Adwan posted on Facebook alongside the photo: "In accordance with the Bar Association Council’s decision, it has been done. The presence of this flag in the union is dishonorable. Everyone who enters must trample it. The association opposes normalization." His post was met with support, with one commenter sharing the image and thanking him for his "steadfast principles."
Al-Adwan also addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's call to relocate Gazans as part of his plan to "take over" the Strip on social media: "Palestine will remain free and proud, with Jerusalem as its capital. No to displacement. A nation of giants will not be shaken — even by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions."