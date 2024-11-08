Dutch PMs condemns violent attacks on Israelis, in call with Netanyahu

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violent attack against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam overnight as unacceptable. "I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust," he said in a post on X . Schoof said he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him the perpetrators of the attacks would face prosecution.

Netanyahu stressed the utmost importance that the Dutch government ensure the safety of all Israelis who are in the Netherlands, including those injured and affected by the events, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

דיק סכוף, בנימין נתניהו

Netanyahu said he regarded this attack as an antisemitic plot against the citizens of Israel and asked for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Schoof for his response to shocking antisemitic events that unfolded overnight.

The National Security Council advised Israelis earlier to remain in their hotels and if they ventured outside, to avoid wearing markings that could identify them as Israeli or Jewish.

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders tweeted about the incident . "Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable," he said in a post on X.

"This morning we saw shocking photos and videos, which we had hoped not to see again since October 7, of the antisemitic pogrom being carried out against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands," President Issac Herzog said in a post.

"This serious incident is a warning sign to any country that wants to preserve its values. I trust the cooperation that is now taking place between the governments. The authorities in the Netherlands must act immediately and take all the necessary steps to protect, locate, and rescue all the Israelis and Jews under attack and eradicate the violence towards Jewish and Israeli citizens by all necessary means," he added.

Israelis who were victims of the violent attacks said Dutch police did not stop the attacks that were pre-planned and coordinated. One man identified only as Dan said in an interview that as Israeli soccer fans walked from the central train station down the main road to the Dam Square, they were accosted by groups of 10 to 15 men waiting on every block who attacked them, beating with batons, for over an hour before any police arrived.

Israelis attacked in Amsterdam

"They were waiting on every street corner, some on motorbikes and after asking us where we were from, tried to block our way or run us over," another man said. "If you don't answer them, they start beating you up. Within seconds more people join in. Me and my friend were captured a number of times, I can barely walk," he said.

"No one offered to help us but we will not go to hospital. I don't trust anyone here," he said. "The police beat us with their batons because they were afraid of the pro-Palestinians. We are now in the hotel and outside, cars and motorbikes drive by taking pictures."

