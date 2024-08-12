Hamas operative reveals Deif location leading to his killing, report

A Hamas operative who relayed messages between leaders of the terror group in Gaza, gave Israel the location of the group's military leader Mohammed Deif ahead of his targeted killing, the Saudi Al Arabiya Network reported on Monday.
Sources told the outlet that in his interrogation by the Hamas, the courier who was a member of the Hamas military wing, had been passing messages from the commander of the Rafah brigade to various other members of the group and that the Israeli attack on the compound in Khan Younis on July 13, came soon after he told his handler where Deif was.
The unnamed sources who spoke to Al Arabiya, said the courier was from a large Rafah family and provided detailed maps of the city and its underground tunnel system including what weapons were stored there.
The man's fate was unclear but according to the report, he was still being interrogated.
The IDF said after the attack in July that it had acted on reliable intelligence and that Deif, one of the top Hamas leaders and a high valued target, could not have survived the strike that also killed Rafa Salama, the commander of the terrorist group's Khan Younis Brigade.
His death was confirmed by the IDF only two weeks later after Hamas claimed he was alive and well.