White House, Pentagon shocked at Gallant's dismissal

Senior officials in the U.S. administration expressed deep shock at the dismissal of Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, highlighting the timing as especially concerning - coinciding with the Election Day in the U.S. and on the brink of a potential Iranian attack. They described the move as "bizarre and incomprehensible."
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder emphasized Gallant's role as a reliable partner throughout his tenure as Israel's Defense Minister, reaffirming the U.S.'s unwavering commitment to Israel's security and continued collaboration with Gallant's successor.
A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also acknowledged Gallant's contributions to Israel's defense and pledged ongoing cooperation with the incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz. New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar is set to take over Katz's previous role as Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Gallant's dismissal and the ensuing cabinet reshuffle incited widespread protests including in the streets of Tel Aviv and the rest of the country and intense political debate.
The dismissals prompted discussions among business leaders and the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) about potentially striking the economy on Wednesday. However, there were doubts about the feasibility of a broad strike, with many large union branches under the influence of the ruling Likud party. Some in the business sector expressed regret over past strikes against the prime minister's political actions, noting the lack of participation in recent strikes demanding the release of hostages. A senior economic figure told Ynet that a strike is unlikely at this juncture.
In a media statement, Gallant attributed his dismissal to three key issues: 1) His firm stance on mandatory military service for all eligible individuals, which he deemed vital for Israel's security and future; 2) The urgency of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, asserting it is achievable with IDF support; 3) The absence of a state inquiry into the October 7 massacre.
Gallant stressed the importance of learning from both triumphs and failures, warning of ongoing challenges from Iran and its affiliates in the north. He vowed to defend the IDF from top to bottom, emphasizing its crucial role in safeguarding the nation.
