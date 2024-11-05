White House, Pentagon shocked at Gallant's dismissal

, highlighting the timing as especially concerning - coinciding with the Election Day in the U.S. and on the brink of a potential Iranian attack. They described the move as "bizarre and incomprehensible."

, highlighting the timing as especially concerning - coinciding with the Election Day in the U.S. and on the brink of a potential Iranian attack. They described the move as "bizarre and incomprehensible."

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also acknowledged Gallant's contributions to Israel's defense and pledged ongoing cooperation with the incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz. New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar is set to take over Katz's previous role as Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Gallant's dismissal and the ensuing cabinet reshuffle incited widespread protests including in the streets of Tel Aviv and the rest of the country and intense political debate.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also acknowledged Gallant's contributions to Israel's defense and pledged ongoing cooperation with the incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz. New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar is set to take over Katz's previous role as Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Gallant's dismissal and the ensuing cabinet reshuffle incited widespread protests including in the streets of Tel Aviv and the rest of the country and intense political debate.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also acknowledged Gallant's contributions to Israel's defense and pledged ongoing cooperation with the incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz. New Hope party head Gideon Sa'ar is set to take over Katz's previous role as Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of Gallant's dismissal and the ensuing cabinet reshuffle incited widespread protests including in the streets of Tel Aviv and the rest of the country and intense political debate.