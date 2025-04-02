After 17 months of war, Passover aid surges across Israel

More than 60,000 food baskets will need to be delivered across Israel to help feed the country’s poor this Passover season, according to celebrity chef Jamie Geller.
Representing the NGO Yad Ezra v’Shulamit, Geller noted that there is a famous line in the Passover seder: “Let all who are hungry come and eat.” However, she said, after 17 months of war, more people in Israel are struggling than ever before.
Yad Ezra v’Shulamit provides holiday food baskets to widows, orphans, reservists and their spouses, among many others in need.
