Former military advocate general seen leaving prison, silent on leak case questions

Former Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was seen publicly Friday for the first time since the video leak scandal erupted, leaving Neve Tirza Prison after being released to 10 days of house arrest. She walked quickly past reporters and declined to answer questions as she exited the facility.
Police are continuing to examine whether a mobile phone discovered in the water off the Herzliya coast belongs to Tomer-Yerushalmi. “All indications suggest the phone belongs to the former Military Advocate General,” a police source said. Police officially confirmed that they had received reports of a phone found at the beach. “Officers arrived at the scene, the phone was seized, and the matter is under investigation,” a police statement said.
Earlier Friday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court approved Tomer-Yerushalmi’s release from custody to house arrest for 10 days. At the request of police, the court barred her from contacting others involved in the case for 55 days.
Tomer-Yerushalmi, who has admitted involvement in leaking a video showing Israeli reserve soldiers allegedly abusing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility, appeared at the hearing via Zoom from Neve Tirza Prison. She is suspected of fraud and breach of trust, abuse of office, obstruction of justice, and passing information by a public servant.
The outgoing military advocate general posted bail of 20,000 shekels (about $5,200). Police did not request that her passport be confiscated or that she be banned from leaving the country.
If the recovered phone does turn out to be hers, police experts say several technological questions arise. Could a phone battery survive more than a week underwater? Technically yes, if the device was in airplane mode, a battery could last a week or longer. Still, retrieving data from a smartphone submerged in seawater is difficult. Saltwater corrosion begins almost immediately and worsens over time, sharply reducing the chances of recovering usable information.
The discovery of the phone comes amid growing tension surrounding the investigation into the Sde Teiman video leak and over who will supervise the probe. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has transferred oversight to State Attorney Amit Isman, while Justice Minister Yariv Levin insists that retired Judge Asher Kola, the commissioner for complaints against judges, will continue to monitor the case.
The High Court of Justice is expected to rule on the matter by Tuesday.