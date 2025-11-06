Former IDF legal chief confronts key witness in Sde Teiman leak case before house arrest

Former military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi is expected to be released to house arrest by Friday, as the high-profile investigation into the leak and cover-up of a video allegedly showing troops abusing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility continues to stir controversy and infighting within Israel’s law enforcement and legal systems.
Before her expected release, Tomer-Yerushalmi was confronted in a formal interrogation by former senior military prosecutor Col. Matan Solomesh, who has already been placed under house arrest. Police representatives told the court during Solomesh’s hearing that partial computer files seized during the investigation contradicted his version of events, though they stopped short of alleging obstruction of justice.
Solomesh’s defense argued he had no involvement in the leak, claiming Tomer-Yerushalmi had intentionally kept others in the dark. According to his lawyer, Solomesh offered to cooperate, take a polygraph and confront her deputy. He also said Solomesh was not part of a WhatsApp group where discussions about the leak took place, although police asserted that while he wasn't a member, he was aware of the video’s release and approved it.
The presiding judge noted that the confrontation transcript contradicted Solomesh’s claim that he only learned of the leak after the fact.
Meanwhile, the investigation itself has triggered growing internal tensions between top police units. Following initial intelligence regarding Tomer-Yerushalmi’s alleged conduct, Lahav 433 chief Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin requested to take charge of the investigation. However, in a highly unusual move, Police Intelligence and Investigations Division head Deputy Commissioner Boaz Blatt formed a special investigative team under his direct command, bypassing Lahav 433 altogether.
To maintain operational secrecy and prevent information leaks, the team was assembled from select investigators across multiple units. Interrogations of high-level figures are reportedly being conducted not at police facilities, but at a secure Defense Ministry site within the ministry's Tel Aviv compound. The decision to exclude Lahav 433 and establish a parallel investigative structure has raised eyebrows among senior police officials.
Tensions surrounding the investigation are not confined to the police. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara recused herself from overseeing the case due to a potential conflict of interest and designated State Attorney Amit Aisman to lead the oversight. Justice Minister Yariv Levin countered by appointing retired judge Asher Kula, the state ombudsman for judges, to the role—prompting a standoff over jurisdiction that is now pending resolution by the Supreme Court.
Despite the pending court decision, Kula has already begun contacting relevant agencies, including the police, and has requested full cooperation. He also summoned Deputy Commissioner Blatt for a meeting.
Until the court rules, Police Commissioner Daniel Levy has instructed police not to report investigation details to either Aisman or Kula. Ahead of the decision, Levy held a legal consultation with the police’s legal advisers. For now, Blatt’s team continues to operate under the guidance of the Attorney General’s Office.
Meanwhile, Israel Bar Association head Amit Becher sent a formal letter to Kula warning that his acceptance of the appointment by Levin lacks legal authority and could have serious public ramifications. Becher questioned whether Kula had obtained the necessary approval under the judicial oversight law to take on such a role, and how it might affect his function as ombudsman for the judiciary.
Despite reports on public broadcaster Kan News suggesting the investigation may be frozen, police maintain the probe is ongoing. A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is continuing “professionally and independently” under law, and the force will await the Hot Court’s decision regarding oversight.