Trump invites freed hostages to White House, will send plane to bring them to Washington

The 20 individuals invited to the White House were released on October 13 after more than two years in captivity, under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered primarily by the United States. They include Eitan Mor, Gali Berman and his brother Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Matan Angerst, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Evyatar David, Ariel Cunio and his brother David Cunio, Segev Kalfon, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen, Rom Braslavski, Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin.

This will not be the first time Trump meets with released hostages. In recent months, he has held multiple White House meetings with survivors of Hamas captivity. In September, he hosted hostage survivor Ohad Ben Ami and his wife Raz. In March, he welcomed a delegation that included former captives Noa Argamani, Doron Steinbrecher, Eli Sharabi, Naama Levy, Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov and Keith and Aviva Siegel. Trump has also met twice with Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen released by Hamas in May as a gesture to the Trump administration.

