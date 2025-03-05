Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz

Greece's top court has ordered the release of Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz , setting aside a lower court ruling for his extradition to Romania on an arrest warrant, sources with knowledge of the legal case told Reuters on Wednesday.

Steinmetz was initially detained by Greek police on October 13, hours after he arrived on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport. He had been freed from custody on restrictions and detained again in January after a judicial panel ordered his extradition to Romania.

1 View gallery בני שטיינמץ ( צילום: יאיר שגיא )

Steinmetz had appealed against that decision at the country's Supreme Court.

"The top court has accepted his appeal," one of the sources said on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued against him in relation to a case dating back several years and concerning his involvement in a group that allegedly tried to illegally secure land rights in Romania.

Steinmetz's legal advisors had dismissed the Romanian authorities' accusations as "unfounded" and called the extradition requests by Romania "abusive", arguing that he has the right to travel freely.

Romanian authorities have repeatedly attempted to indict Steinmetz in various jurisdictions on the same allegations.

In 2022, a Greek court that examined his case had ruled against his extradition. Last year, Cyprus' Court of Appeal also ruled against his extradition to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling. A court in Italy has also rejected the request.