Haniyeh's assassination 'doesn't help' reach hostage deal, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the assassination of Hamas leader and politburo head Ismail Haniyeh "doesn’t help" in reaching a cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release deal, and that he held a "direct conversation” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.
"We have the basis for a cease-fire. They should move on it, and they should move on it now." He added he was "very concerned" about the current tensions in the Middle East, amid fears of Iran and Hezbollah’s retaliation for the assassination.
Biden's words come in the wake of sharp Qatari and Egyptian criticism following the assassination. Haniyeh was considered a very prominent figure in the negotiations for a hostage deal within Hamas - and sources in the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar said on Friday he was a "moderate" figure compared to others in the terror group regarding the negotiations.
They added he was seen as someone seeking to reach an agreement, whereas individuals like Mohammad Deif or Yahya Sinwar advocated a more extreme and uncompromising approach during talks.
On the other hand, Israeli intelligence suggests the issue is more complex. Intelligence officials have believed for some time Haniyeh wasn’t pushing the negotiations forward but rather hardening Hamas' stance in certain cases.
From this viewpoint, Haniyeh’s removal might facilitate the realization of the agreement more quickly. Further, Israeli security officials estimated the assassination could pressure Hamas leadership outside the Gaza Strip, which until now had enjoyed, in their view, immunity from Israeli targeting.
Moreover, sources in Israel and the U.S. estimate that although Israel is careful not to take official responsibility for the assassination in Tehran, the strike on Haniyeh could provide the Israeli leadership with an advantage — following the series of blows Hamas has suffered, including the confirmation its military wing's leader Mohammad Deif was killed last month — making it easier for Netanyahu to sign a deal and remove demands for clauses hindering its progress.
Sources familiar with the details of the negotiations said on Friday the talks haven’t been frozen - and are ongoing. According to them, "There were talks today, there were talks yesterday, and there will be talks tomorrow that deal with many central issues, but it’s clear these negotiations are more between Israel and the mediators without Hamas’ involvement in the meantime. Everyone is apparently waiting for Hamas' answers after Israel delivered its response to mediators on Sunday."
A senior Israeli official added, "The negotiations are ongoing, and it’s possible an Israeli delegation will leave for Egypt on Saturday. The thing which will bring the deal to a close is pressure on Hamas, and there’s now one less person and opinion to consider."
However, Israel and the mediators estimate Hamas’ response will be delayed in light of the assassination attributed to Israel in Tehran and the one carried out in Beirut against senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.