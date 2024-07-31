Hostages' families praise Haniyeh assassination, call on government to leverage it for deal

The families of Israeli hostages and victims of October 7 lauded on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas’ politburo head Ismail Haniyeh and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic move by announcing Israel will accept the proposed hostage release deal.
"The place for Hamas monsters is in hell, and we all support holding them accountable for their actions," said Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker who’ has been held in Gaza for almost 300 days. "But Haniyeh's assassination must not lead to the deal being canceled and seal a death sentence on our loved ones in captivity. Time has run out for the 115 hostages."
She added, "Especially now, we must translate the operational success into a diplomatic move to save lives and bring everyone back. Netanyahu, your primary responsibility is to return those you abandoned. Accept the deal, without new conditions and unnecessary obstacles. After 300 days, this nightmare must end. I deserve to hug my Matan, and the other families deserve to get their loved ones back."
Israel hasn’t claimed official responsibility for the assassination, but the terror group officially announced Haniyeh's death in an airstrike and accused Israel of orchestrating it.
Jimmy Miller, cousin of Shiri Bibas who was abducted to Gaza with her two young children Ariel and Kfir, told Ynet: "You can say it’s a good morning, in a sense, after a long time without one. We've seen discussions about deals for so long, and nothing has progressed. Maybe it’ll be signed, maybe it won’t.”
“Hamas sends out ridiculous responses, and we also have special demands. Am I able to tell you this [the assassination] will lead to a more positive result and bring back the hostages? After 299 days? Who knows,” he said.
He added, "Maybe this is what will lead to a better result, that they [Hamas] understand they’re being eliminated one by one. Hamas leaders don't have any virgins left in paradise – if that's why you want to die – there are no virgins left for you. Try to save yourselves while you can still stand."
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said it "strengthens the IDF’s hand after the important targeted assassinations carried out in recent days and weeks and for the military achievements in Gaza during the last 10 months.”
“Israel has significant security achievements, but the government must remember that it won’t be possible to achieve victory without realizing these achievements to actions in order to bring all of the hostages back home. This is the campaign’s essence. This is the highest and most important moral and national goal,” the forum added in a statement.