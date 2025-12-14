Israeli-backed militia claims responsibility for killing senior Hamas security officer in Gaza

A senior Hamas security officer was shot and killed Sunday in the central Gaza Strip, in an incident that a pro-Israel Palestinian militia later claimed as a targeted assassination, a rare public acknowledgment amid growing internal unrest in the war-torn enclave.

Ahmed Zamzam, 49, a lieutenant colonel in Hamas' internal security apparatus, was gunned down by armed men in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry. Officials said one suspect was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

The car in which Ahmed Zamzam, a lieutenant colonel in Hamas' internal security apparatus, was driving during his assassination in central Gaza, Sunday

Initially, conflicting reports circulated throughout Gaza. Some sources suggested Israeli special forces were behind the attack, while others, including Hamas-affiliated figures, pointed to a local militia they alleged is backed and directed by Israel.

In a rare statement, the Hamas-linked Rad’a security platform accused “Israeli-supported mercenaries” of carrying out the hit, claiming the attackers operated under direct guidance from Israel’s Shin Bet security agency. The message called on residents of Al-Maghazi and elsewhere in Gaza to report suspicious individuals or behavior.

Hamas’ security agency described the arrest as the first step in a broader investigation, accusing unnamed actors of trying to mislead the public into believing the killing was part of an internal dispute. Officials insisted that only statements from official security bodies should be treated as authoritative.

Hours later, a clear claim of responsibility emerged. Ghassan Duhine, who succeeded the late Yasser Abu Shabab as the commander of the Israel-backed Popular Forces, published a Facebook post claiming his unit had carried out the assassination. “The arm of the special operations unit of the Counter-Terrorism Service is long, precise and never misses,” he wrote, referring to the Popular Forces' armed wing. “Our heroes carried out a just revenge today, bringing comfort to the hearts of the oppressed among our people.” He ended the post by naming Zamzam and placing an “X” beside his name.

In a parallel message on the social media platform X, an account using Abu Shabab’s name posted a photo of Zamzam's body with the caption: “Ahmed Zamzam X. The account remains open.”

Meanwhile, the IDF said Sunday it eliminated a Hamas operative in northern Gaza and three Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon as cross-border fighting continued on multiple fronts.

According to the IDF military, the Hamas terrorist was shot dead earlier in the day after approaching Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip. “Earlier today (Sunday), IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them,” the military said, referring to the ceasefire line separating Israeli-held and Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza.

“Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat. IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

Two Hezbollah operatives eliminated in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF )





Separately, the military said two Hezbollah operatives were killed in targeted strikes in different areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday morning.

“In the Yater area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in Hezbollah’s attempts to reestablish its infrastructure,” the army said. “In the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who served as the local representative of Hezbollah. As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. Additionally, the terrorist operated to seize private assets for terror use.”

Later in the afternoon, the IDF carried out a third strike against another Hezbollah operative. “The results of the strike are under review,” the military said, adding that the activities of those targeted constituted violations of understandings between Israel and Lebanon.