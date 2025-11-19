‘This is forbidden in Islam,’ I said—‘Tell anyone and I’ll kill you,’ he replied: Freed hostage reveals sexual assault in Gaza

Speaking with Channel 12 News, Gilboa Dalal recounted a harrowing incident, saying one of his captors allowed him to shower, then dragged him out without letting him get dressed. “He took me back to their room and threw me onto one of their armchairs,” he said.

Speaking with Channel 12 News, Gilboa Dalal recounted a harrowing incident, saying one of his captors allowed him to shower, then dragged him out without letting him get dressed. “He took me back to their room and threw me onto one of their armchairs,” he said.

Speaking with Channel 12 News, Gilboa Dalal recounted a harrowing incident, saying one of his captors allowed him to shower, then dragged him out without letting him get dressed. “He took me back to their room and threw me onto one of their armchairs,” he said.

“He started touching me all over my body. I froze and told him, ‘You’re joking, right? This is forbidden in Islam.’ He put a gun to my head and a knife to my throat and told me that if I told anyone, he would kill me.”

“He started touching me all over my body. I froze and told him, ‘You’re joking, right? This is forbidden in Islam.’ He put a gun to my head and a knife to my throat and told me that if I told anyone, he would kill me.”

“He started touching me all over my body. I froze and told him, ‘You’re joking, right? This is forbidden in Islam.’ He put a gun to my head and a knife to my throat and told me that if I told anyone, he would kill me.”

during the 738 days he was held in Gaza. “No one went through what I went through. They stripped me of all my clothes — underwear, everything. They tied me up from my... while I was completely naked. I was torn apart, dying, with no food,” said the former hostage in a televised interview.

during the 738 days he was held in Gaza. “No one went through what I went through. They stripped me of all my clothes — underwear, everything. They tied me up from my... while I was completely naked. I was torn apart, dying, with no food,” said the former hostage in a televised interview.