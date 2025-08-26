Cabinet meeting on Gaza to end early so Netanyahu can attend West Bank restaurant event

The Security Cabinet , which had been scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m., was moved up to 4 p.m. and limited to three hours so Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and other ministers could attend a VIP dinner hosted by Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz at Vista Restaurant in Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Jerusalem, according to officials.

Sources said a security inspection of the restaurant was conducted Monday in preparation for Netanyahu’s arrival and instructions were issued to attendees. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, is also expected to attend and meet with female reservists from the council.

1 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

The original invitation listed only Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as participants. Netanyahu and his wife were added later, though their names were not on the invitation.

Several cabinet ministers criticized the decision. “It’s absurd that the prime minister and other ministers would prioritize honoring Israel Gantz over a thorough Security Cabinet discussion. Netanyahu met him just last week at the 50th anniversary of Ofra,” one minister said.