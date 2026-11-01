$2 million private jet crashes in Florida, leaving 9 reportedly dead

Nine people were reported dead after a $2 million private jet crashed into a Florida trailer park, striking a mobile home and downing power lines; It remains unclear whether any victims were on the ground

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A private jet worth $2 million crashed Sunday evening into a trailer park in Palm Beach County, South Florida, with nine people on board. A massive fireball was seen at the scene, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported nine fatalities. According to reports, at least one mobile home was struck in the crash, while local authorities confirmed "multiple fatalities." It remains unclear whether all the victims were aboard the aircraft or whether some were on the ground.
Footage from the crash site in Florida
(Video: X/@prolific369 and Instagram/@SISLY21)
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התרסקות מטוס בכבישי פלורידההתרסקות מטוס בכבישי פלורידה
Plane crash in Florida
(Photo: X/@prolific369, New York Post)
התרסקות מטוס בכבישי פלורידההתרסקות מטוס בכבישי פלורידה
התרסקות מטוס בכבישי פלורידה
(Photo: X/@prolific369, New York Post)
The aircraft, which took off from an international airport in Austin, Texas, made a sharp right turn before plunging from an altitude of approximately 8,000 feet (2,440 meters) and crashing, according to the news website BocaNewsNow.
The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 60, is believed to have struck a tree and brought down power lines. One witness told the New York Post that the crash "sounded like a missile."
Footage from the crash site showed a massive crater, the burning wreckage of the aircraft and the remains of the mobile home that was struck.
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