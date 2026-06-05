NASA orders ISS astronauts to prepare for evacuation as air leak worsens

Agency says Crew-12 astronauts sheltered in their Dragon spacecraft after the leak in Russia’s Zvezda module doubled; Roscosmos is working on repairs while evacuation remains a contingency

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were ordered by NASA to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for potential evacuation on Friday as a Russian crew attempts to fix a worsening air leak on its portion of the orbital laboratory, NASA said.
The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-12 mission on the station — two U.S. astronauts, a French astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut — got orders from NASA mission control at 9:04 a.m. ET Monday (1304 GMT) to enter their Crew Dragon spacecraft docked to the station and don their spacesuits in case the air leak warrants an emergency evacuation, a NASA official said.
1 View gallery
שיתוף פעולה שהתגבש תוך כדי עבודה. מעבורת החלל האמריקאית אטלנטיס עוגנת בתחנת החלל הרוסית מיר, 1995שיתוף פעולה שהתגבש תוך כדי עבודה. מעבורת החלל האמריקאית אטלנטיס עוגנת בתחנת החלל הרוסית מיר, 1995
(Photo: NASA)
NASA and Russia's space agency Roscosmos, the station's two primary operators, have debated for months over the cause and potential fixes of small air leaks aboard Russia's Zvezda service module, a key structure of the football field-sized laboratory.
The air leaks have been relatively minor in recent months but escalated on Monday from a pound of air per day to two pounds, according to a senior NASA official who asked not to be named.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""