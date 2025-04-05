Will the U.S. or Israel bomb Iran?

Will the U.S. or Israel strike Iran if there continues to be no nuclear deal?

U.S. President Donald Trump recently said that America would bomb Iran if the country does not return to the negotiating table. While “Trump does not engage in consistency,” according to Dan Perry, former Middle East bureau chief for the Associated Press, it is still clear, he said, “that Trump has no patience for Iran’s games.”

Perry, speaking on the most recent episode of ILTV's Insider , noted that Trump has offered to negotiate, but Iran dismissed the proposal.

“He [Trump] has offered negotiations, and Iran actually had the brazenness to say that they reject direct negotiation, but they're going to allow indirect negotiation,” Perry explained. “This is ridiculous nonsense. It is very good for the West to lay down the law with Iran to not even enter negotiations that they would allow to have be prolonged, the way the negotiations were under [former U.S. President] Barack Obama.”

Watch previous episodes of Insider:

According to Perry, the West must take a firm stance and make it clear that Iran must either dismantle its nuclear program or face consequences.

“I believe the talks should be about the terms of surrender. The world cannot tolerate an Iran, an Islamic theocracy in Iran of a jihadist bent, who has shown its inclination to sow instability in mayhem and violence all over the region acquiring nuclear weapons,” Perry said. “So it's very good that the Trump Administration uses this moment when Iran is weak, both internally and in the region, with its having been weakened, to try to impose terms.”

Watch the full interview on Insider: