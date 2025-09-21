British channel Sky News reports that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce recognition of a Palestinian state today (Sunday). The Times reported last week that Starmer would make the announcement after US President Donald Trump's visit to the country concludes, so that the decision would not dominate the agenda of their joint press conference. The British Prime Minister announced his intention to take this step back in July, unless Israel responds to certain demands regarding the Gaza Strip.

