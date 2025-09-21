British channel Sky News reports that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce recognition of a Palestinian state today (Sunday). The Times reported last week that Starmer would make the announcement after US President Donald Trump's visit to the country concludes, so that the decision would not dominate the agenda of their joint press conference. The British Prime Minister announced his intention to take this step back in July, unless Israel responds to certain demands regarding the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that based on a survey by JL Partners, nine out of 10 Britons do not support PM Starmer's intention to recognize a Palestinian state. It was also reported that 51% of the British public opposes recognizing a Palestinian state as long as Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and has not released the hostages in its possession. The survey also found that 17% of Britons oppose a Palestinian state under any conditions, while 52% believe that recognition would constitute a "reward for terrorists
The Telegraph also reports that Starmer will impose new sanctions on Hamas to soften criticism of the decision to recognize a Palestinian state. According to the report, the announcement of sanctions will happen simultaneously with the declaration of recognition of a Palestinian state.