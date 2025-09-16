IDF chief sets Gaza City priorities: 'Most important mission to free hostages, dismantle Hamas'

As the ground phase of Operation Gideon Chariots II opened, IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir conducted an assessment in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after touring the assault by the 98th Division in Gaza City.
Zamir said the objective is to defeat the Hamas brigade in Gaza City, not to annihilate Hamas across the entire strip. “Yesterday, we deepened the operation into the heart of Gaza City, which is a vital area for Hamas. On your shoulders rests the mission to defeat the Gaza City brigade. The maneuver in the city is a decisive move to carry out the most moral and important mission — to bring all the hostages home and to collapse the military and governing capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas,” he said.
“The threat has changed, and we have changed too. We are coming more prepared. This is a critically important step for the continuation of the war,” he added, while also emphasizing combat priorities, including force protection, control of maneuver and fires, joint operations, and methodical execution of missions.
“The 98th Division, you have been fighting across the sectors for nearly two years. The reserve and regular soldiers display extraordinary combat spirit and bravery; you are the example of the Israeli spirit — continue to lead and fight. I rely on you greatly,” Zamir added.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the 162nd Division, which is also taking part in the urban maneuver, and received a broad operational briefing, his office said. He toured with division commander Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan and deputy Southern Command commander Brig. Gen. Erez Elkabetz. Katz praised the troops’ actions to date and reiterated his demands of Hamas.
“We need two things from Hamas, and they will not give them voluntarily: release all the hostages and disarm,” Katz told the soldiers. He said that the greater the intensity of the assault, the more it directly pressures Hamas and creates leverage for freeing hostages. “Only when we decided to take control of Gaza did they return to talks about things they were previously unwilling to discuss,” he said.
Katz issued a stark warning to Hamas leaders, singling out the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, saying their actions have destroyed Gaza. “If Izz ad-Din al-Haddad continues in Sinwar’s path, he will destroy Gaza,” Katz said. “They should know what will happen in the end. They will pay the price, Gaza will be destroyed and become a graveyard for whoever raises a hand, kills, rapes and burns children, and commits all atrocities.”
Still, Katz urged caution to protect Israeli forces. “I say one clear message now: operations must be at full force for one sole consideration — to protect the forces, your soldiers, your commanders here. That is the only consideration when assaulting. Use all means at full force to protect the troops,” he said. “We want to take control of Gaza City because it is today the main seat of Hamas governance. If Gaza falls, as they say, they will fall. If they fall, we can shorten the path to our objectives more quickly.”
Katz closed by stressing capability, will and results as the test ahead. “If you and the other divisions operate as you have and continue, I believe there is also a breaking point we hope to reach and save much on the way to achieving the goal,” he said.
The IDF said forces will continue to emphasize security measures, tempo of maneuver and fire control, and systematic, coordinated action as the urban phase of the operation continues.