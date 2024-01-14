Sign of life from three Israeli hostages in fresh Hamas propaganda clip

New video shows Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky; time of recording is unclear; Hamas' spokesperson reaffirms negotiations before cease-fire 'meaningless'

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Hamas on Sunday released a new propaganda video featuring three Israeli hostages: Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. It’s unclear as to when the video was taken at this time. Ynet has chosen not to feature the clip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The video of the three captives wasn’t released at random, just two hours after a large protest in Tel Aviv took place marking 100 days of the hostages being held by the terror organization in the Captives Square, which lasted for more than 24 hours.
2 View gallery
איתי סבירסקי נועה ארגמן יוסי שרעבי איתי סבירסקי נועה ארגמן יוסי שרעבי
Yossi Sharabi, Noa Argamani, Itay Svirsky
Earlier on Sunday, Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades’s spokesman Abu Obaida reaffirmed the terror group’s public stance according to which, “Negotiations on a hostage release deal prior to a cease-fire is meaningless.”
2 View gallery
עצרת תפילה למען החטופים בארמון הנציב בירושליםעצרת תפילה למען החטופים בארמון הנציב בירושלים
Protest for the return of Israeli captives
During the protest, Liora Argamani, Noa's mother — whose image showing her being abducted into Gaza sparked outrage around the world — spoke on stage, saying, "She's been in captivity for 100 days. I don't understand how 100 days have passed; I know that 100 days in captivity are very hard." The mother, who is battling terminal cancer, also added while sitting in a wheelchair, "I hope I’ll be able to see her as soon as possible."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""