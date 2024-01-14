Sign of life from three Israeli hostages in fresh Hamas propaganda clip

Hamas on Sunday released a new propaganda video featuring three Israeli hostages: Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. It’s unclear as to when the video was taken at this time. Ynet has chosen not to feature the clip.
The video of the three captives wasn’t released at random, just two hours after a large protest in Tel Aviv took place marking 100 days of the hostages being held by the terror organization in the Captives Square, which lasted for more than 24 hours.
Earlier on Sunday, Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades’s spokesman Abu Obaida reaffirmed the terror group’s public stance according to which, “Negotiations on a hostage release deal prior to a cease-fire is meaningless.”
During the protest, Liora Argamani, Noa's mother — whose image showing her being abducted into Gaza sparked outrage around the world — spoke on stage, saying, "She's been in captivity for 100 days. I don't understand how 100 days have passed; I know that 100 days in captivity are very hard." The mother, who is battling terminal cancer, also added while sitting in a wheelchair, "I hope I’ll be able to see her as soon as possible."