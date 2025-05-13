'Committed to bringing everyone home': Witkoff, Boehler head to Doha for hostage talks

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler met with the families of hostages on Tuesday, underscoring their commitment to securing the release of all captives still held by Hamas. The meeting comes as the two prepare to travel to Doha, Qatar, where they will continue negotiations aimed at bringing home the remaining hostages.
During the nearly two-hour meeting, Witkoff and Bohler reassured the families of their dedication to the mission. Witkoff told the group, "We are committed to bringing every hostage home—until the last one." He added that the release of Edan Alexander, who was freed after 584 days in captivity, gave the families renewed hope. "Edan’s return is a light of hope," he said. "We will not stop until everyone is home."
Boehler echoed Witkoff’s sentiment, saying, "There is a higher chance now for the release of the other hostages. We’re not backing down from this mission."
The families expressed both gratitude and frustration during the meeting. Rubi Chen, father of fallen hostage Itai Chen, spoke about the emotional impact of the discussion. "The fact that they sat with us for two full hours gives us strength," he said. "Unlike our government, which doesn’t do this, they listened and gave us real hope. They promised to stay until every hostage is returned."
The families also stressed the urgency of the situation, with many expressing frustration that the negotiations have taken so long. "We want our loved ones home, and we want action," said one family member.
Witkoff and Boehler’s trip to Doha is part of the continued U.S. effort to secure the release of all hostages, living and fallen. Witkoff reiterated the U.S. commitment, thanking both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their support in the efforts.
As the envoys prepare to meet with officials in Qatar, the hostage families remain hopeful, but continue to call for greater progress. "We’re doing everything we can," Witkoff assured them. "And we will stay until the last hostage is brought home."