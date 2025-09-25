Israeli Arab man indicted for Hamas-inspired plot to kidnap IDF soldier

A 22-year-old man from the Arab Israeli town of Taibeh has been indicted for allegedly planning to kidnap an Israeli soldier in order to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza. According to the indictment, he trained for the mission using Hamas-affiliated materials and attempted to obtain weapons and recruit accomplices.
The State Attorney’s Office on Thursday morning filed an indictment with the Central District Attorney’s Office against Amin Hassan Abd al-Qader Azam of Taibeh, charging him with plotting to carry out a terror-related kidnapping for the purpose of extortion, forcing Israel to end the Gaza war.
According to the indictment, submitted by prosecutor Tali Keret from the Central District Attorney’s Office, Azam accessed websites and social media accounts that appeared to be linked to Hamas.
He also participated in discussions on a Telegram channel affiliated with Hamas’s military wing Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and took part in paintball exercises to simulate military training and improve his shooting skills.
The indictment states that following the outbreak of the Iron Swords War between Israel and Hamas, Azam decided to kidnap soldiers as bargaining chips to force Israel to halt its military campaign in Gaza.
He downloaded Hamas-produced documents outlining combat strategies, sought to acquire weapons from a contact familiar with his plans, and attempted to enlist others to help carry out the attack.
Prosecutors said Azam also sought religious approval for the act, consulting with another individual to determine whether kidnapping for leverage was permissible under Islamic law. He reportedly tried to obtain tactical gear, including a tactical vest and a two-way radio ordered online.
In a request to hold Azam in custody until the end of legal proceedings, the prosecution cited the defendant’s high level of dangerousness, “especially during these difficult days when the State of Israel is fighting on multiple fronts, and particularly in the case of a citizen acting against the state."
Azam has been charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism, specifically, kidnapping for the purpose of murder or extortion.