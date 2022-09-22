Eight Israelis lightly wounded in suspected stabbing attack, assailant killed

Eight Israelis were slightly wounded in a suspected stabbing attack near the city of Modi'in in central Israel. The assailant was shot dead. According to initial reports, the suspected attacker, a man in his 30s, lunged at the victims' vehicle and tried to open the doors, and attacked people with a knife and pepper spray. At least two were stabbed before one of the passengers sprayed the attacker back with pepper spray they held in their possession. An off-duty plainclothes police officer who happened to be on scene shot the attacker, killing him with a precise shot to the upper body. According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, two people suffered light stab wounds while six others were lightly hurt by pepper gas inhalation. All wounded were treated on scene. The attack comes shortly after Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict speaking before the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Earlier on Thursday, an IDF soldier was lightly hurt in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara near the West Bank city of Nablus. IDF soldiers shot the suspected attacker and severely wounded him. Entrances to the village were blocked. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that an IDF force spotted a Palestinian vehicle with an Israeli license plate speeding toward and hitting an Israeli, who suffered light lower body injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. This is the third attack in the Nablus area in 24 hours after a shooting attack in the settlement of Har Brakha in the northern West Bank and another reported shooting at a military post near Nablus.