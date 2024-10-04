Inbar's baby looks for his murdered mother at night

Yaari Vigder, whose wife Inbar was murdered in the shooting attack in Jaffa on the eve of the Iranian attack, told Ynet, "I don't know where we will continue our lives, in Jaffa or in Tel Aviv. It depends on our ability to contain the event." Inbar was murdered on the light rail, while she was protecting their son Ari who was in a carrier.

"I got there and started turning over Zaka bags. I was looking for Inbar and Ari. I didn't listen to the police who told me to go to the safe zone because of the missiles ," Yaari said. "I arrived at the hospital and I was upset there as well. I searched for them like crazy. Our story is very special, but I'm leaving out the details because it already feels excessive to me."

He described that despite the chaos, Ari is in good hands. "He is surrounded from all sides. This is my new life mission, to make sure that he does not want for anything. The warmth of love, first-class treatment and the education that Inbar wanted him to receive. I receive help from my parents these days, my mother tries to feed Ari at night," he said. His son Ari, only nine months old, is still breastfeeding and was sleeping with his mother in the same bed until her death.

"I feel that he is managing to adapt. I put my bed next to his bed to get up at night, to hear Ari. When he woke up I fed him and he didn't want to eat. I saw that he didn't fall asleep so I picked him up and put him with me, on a mattress on the floor. He used to wake up several times at night, but today he woke up only at half past five in the morning," he added.

Several women from all over the country donated breast milk to Yaari's son. "He started daycare in September and Inbar pumped for him. He started eating solids but drank only her pumped milk. The nights were also all Inbar's, she would put him to sleep by breastfeeding. I would see them asleep together. At night he looked for her. I feel that the mother's milk supported him and gave him comfort. We have a lot of supplies in the freezer and also in the milk bank. I respond to women that we don't need milk anymore."

"I didn't take for granted that people would mobilize to help us, but an amazing thing is happening here. People are coming together for a common goal. Here is our personal tragedy that has received national attention. Everyone feels a part of this pain. I thank every mother who heard about our story and offered to give the most intimate thing between her and her baby. The giving surrounds us, it is so symbolic of my Inbar," he said.

However, he explained that he still does not know when he will use the donated milk. "Breastfeeding, beyond the nutritional values, is the personal and deep connection between Inbar and Ari. Today it is less relevant. We need to understand how to make the transition because this period will be saturated with changes." The shiva, which is not held due to the holiday, will be held for a few days next week in an alternative mourning ceremony.





At the same time, parents all over the country have taken part in the social media trend to post photos with their babies in carriers in Inbar's memory. "Ever since Ari was born, he was in a carrier," said Yaari. "Inbar would have been very happy to see this campaign. She would like to strengthen the bond between mothers and their babies."

In addition, Inbar and Yaari's friends launched a fundraising campaign to raise donations. "Little Ari lost his mother Inbar, who was murdered in the terrible attack in Jaffa. At the age of 9 months, he has to learn to live without a mother, and we want to ensure that his life will be as good and stable as possible," the campaign page reads.

